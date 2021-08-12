Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Planet Fitness worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,854,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,602. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -344.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.