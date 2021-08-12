Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Albireo Pharma worth $24,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.94. 90,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,485. The stock has a market cap of $576.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

