Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Abiomed comprises approximately 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Abiomed worth $48,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $10,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.17. The stock had a trading volume of 199,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.47.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,508 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,550. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.