Chicago Capital LLC Grows Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,856 shares during the quarter. QuinStreet comprises about 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 4.72% of QuinStreet worth $46,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in QuinStreet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,630 shares of company stock worth $1,695,117. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $17.02. 267,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,659. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $912.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.