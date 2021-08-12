Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 171,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $170.64. 3,949,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $269.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

