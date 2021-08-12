Chicago Capital LLC Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,518 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,834. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

