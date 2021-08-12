Chicago Capital LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $232.58. The company had a trading volume of 599,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

