Chicago Capital LLC Has $52.86 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $52,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 204,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $43,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

CRM stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.39. 4,385,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $192.52 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

