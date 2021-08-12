Chicago Capital LLC Has $64.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up approximately 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.11% of The Progressive worth $64,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.94. 1,794,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,710. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. cut their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.