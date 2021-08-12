Chicago Capital LLC Has $65.67 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,820 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up approximately 2.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Pinterest worth $65,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pinterest by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,725,707. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $803,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,050,641 shares of company stock valued at $73,944,765. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

