Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 271,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $446.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,709,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $447.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

