Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 69,114 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,114 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors makes up about 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Lithia Motors worth $56,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

NYSE LAD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $375.17. 177,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.35. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.