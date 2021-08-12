Chicago Capital LLC Raises Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,549 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TripAdvisor worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 448,788 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,220,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.50. 1,196,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,839. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

