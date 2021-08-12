Chicago Capital LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $64,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $362.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,473,911 shares of company stock valued at $849,416,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.