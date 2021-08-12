Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,694. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.44. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

