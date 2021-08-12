Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $47,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,852 shares of company stock worth $39,767,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $10.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $675.67. The company had a trading volume of 264,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

