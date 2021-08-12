Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for approximately 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $44,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $105.87. 322,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,967. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

