Chicago Capital LLC Sells 4,409 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Morningstar worth $31,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.45, for a total value of $4,204,848.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,328,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,884,311.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $4,098,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,691,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,058,766.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,373 shares of company stock worth $67,907,516. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MORN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.15. 53,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $270.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

