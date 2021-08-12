Chicago Capital LLC Sells 46,832 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,832 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up 2.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SVB Financial Group worth $60,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $590.95. 534,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,652. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

