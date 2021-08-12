Chicago Capital LLC Sells 580 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Amgen by 97.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

AMGN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.12. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

