Chicago Capital LLC Sells 584 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Fair Isaac worth $55,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.00.

FICO traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.22. 388,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.59.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

