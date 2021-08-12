Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CSSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CSSE stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $419.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 136.2% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

