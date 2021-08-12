Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 40.5% Higher Over Last Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000817 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $692.36 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00890247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00111968 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,497 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

