Chimpion (BNANA) Hits Market Cap of $94.25 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $94.25 million and approximately $698,398.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00006722 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00865803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00109125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00157855 BTC.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

