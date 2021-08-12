Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock traded up $10.99 on Thursday, reaching $1,867.45. 1,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,598.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,152.84 and a twelve month high of $1,912.75. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $49,541,857 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,746.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

