Chrono.tech 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $65,895.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $19.27 or 0.00042974 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and $65,895.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.80 or 0.00891615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00111720 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.