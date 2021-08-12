Chronologic Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $145,695.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00056014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00883477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00109792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00158397 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,951 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

