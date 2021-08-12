Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,802,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $181.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,843. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $182.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

