Chubb Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.
Chubb has increased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years.
Shares of CB traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $181.63. The stock had a trading volume of 86,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.
In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
