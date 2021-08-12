Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,732.15 ($22.63). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.21), with a volume of 1,952 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,700.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,696.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

In related news, insider David M. O’Connor bought 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, for a total transaction of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

