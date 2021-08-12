Ci Capital Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$12.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Ci Capital to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ci Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.84% from the stock’s current price.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.44.

Shares of FRU stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.27. 597,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,317.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.28. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.37 and a twelve month high of C$10.56.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

