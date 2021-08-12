CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Desjardins

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $20.01. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after buying an additional 1,173,557 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after buying an additional 707,359 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,858,000 after buying an additional 1,541,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,557,000. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

