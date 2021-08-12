CIBC Boosts Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$60.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 169,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55. Canada Goose has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $54,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after buying an additional 423,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 899,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canada Goose by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 667,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 190,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.