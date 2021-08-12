CIBC Boosts Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to C$40.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITPOF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

