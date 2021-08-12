CIBC Boosts Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$64.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02. Metro has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

