CIBC Increases Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

OTCMKTS EMRAF traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30. Emera has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

