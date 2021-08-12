CIBC Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$21.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF stock remained flat at $$15.14 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 928. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.