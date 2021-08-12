Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Director Buys $104,945.00 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:CI traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.68. 1,916,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,645. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cigna by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.