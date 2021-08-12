Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CI opened at $211.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 65.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 47.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

