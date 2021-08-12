Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.
Cigna stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.50.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.16.
In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
