Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.

Cigna stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.16.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

