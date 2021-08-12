Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Cut by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after acquiring an additional 114,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $124.37. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

