Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.80. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 21,015,879 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 199.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,983.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinedigm by 219.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 468,153 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 530,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

