Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 16,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

