Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 64.50 ($0.84). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 61.26 ($0.80), with a volume of 7,155,935 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CINE. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.36. The stock has a market cap of £893.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

