CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for CIRCOR International in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $647.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

