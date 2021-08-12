Citadel Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,485.73 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $130,485.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 82.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

