City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

CIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.32. 744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,865. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $580.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

