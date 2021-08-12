Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 46,109.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.54% of Civeo worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Civeo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVEO. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

CVEO stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $328.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

