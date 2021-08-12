Civic (CVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63.66 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market cap of $207.88 million and approximately $63.66 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.83 or 0.00877072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00110255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.