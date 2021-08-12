Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Jeff Woyda Sells 6,542 Shares

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Shares of LON CKN traded up GBX 55 ($0.72) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,640 ($47.56). The company had a trading volume of 41,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,672. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.66. Clarkson PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,640 ($47.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Clarkson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.